Hear Ye, Hear Ye! From Kanye West to Whoopi Goldberg, Here Are 7 Stars Who Changed Their Name

Having a life in Hollywood comes with a lot of attention, from photos being taken of their famous families to curiosity of what they do for fun. Some even made headlines for changing their name from the moniker given to them at birth.

In Touch takes a look at a handful of stars who have adopted a new name, including Kanye West, who legally changed his name to Ye in recent years, as well as celebrity children like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner‘s child Fin Affleck and Cher‘s child Chaz Bono, whom the singer shares with late ex-husband Sonny Bono.