Don Lemon failed to line up another high-profile news gig after he left CNN, so he’s pivoting to something new — a late-night talk show that sources say promises to be a game changer!

“It’s always been Don’s dream to helm his own talk show,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “The opportunity almost materialized when CNN launched its short-lived streaming service, and now it’s finally happening.”

“I’m not sure audiences are hungry for Don to dish out the latest on his friends from The Real Housewives and chat about Wendy Williams, but I know they’re eager for him to step away from politics!”

The controversial newser, 58, has tried to regain his star footing after his ouster last year from CNN, but all his efforts have failed. His podcast struggled to gain traction, and even his contract with X — formerly Twitter — fell through.

“It pushed him to explore fresh avenues in entertainment,” spills a television insider. Described as a Bravo-style chatfest, Lemon’s new concept aims to blend celebrity interviews and audience interaction with cutting-edge pop culture commentary. “Don’s always got a lot going on — so I wouldn’t rule anything out!” confirms his spokesperson.