Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid may have been dating for more than a decade, but Court’s BFF Jennifer Aniston still has her doubts. The actress has “always been wary” of the Snow Patrol rocker, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Jen finds it really odd that Johnny won’t move to L.A. full time to live with Courteney and insists on living in London,” the insider reveals. “She thinks the whole long-distance thing after all these years is a red flag. She’s always polite to him, but she thinks he ought to be thanking his lucky stars to have landed Courteney.” Johnny, 47, splits his time between his home in the U.K. and Courteney’s in the United States.

The couple met and started dating in 2013 and were engaged by February 2014. However, in December 2015, it was confirmed that the stars had called off their engagement. Courteney, 59, opened up about the brief breakup while appearing on the “Minnie Questions With Minnie Driver” podcast in April.

Getty

“We went to this therapist to talk about our boundaries – what we could and couldn’t accept about each other,” the Friends star revealed. “Instead, he just broke up [with me] within the first minute. And I was like, ‘What?’ I was so shocked. I was in so much pain. I also don’t like surprises.”

Who Is Your Favorite Celebrity Couple?

The actress and musician got back together a few months later in 2016 and she said it “was a different relationship” when they reconciled. During the split, Courteney continued going to therapy on her own and admitted that she “learned how to reclaim [her] voice [and] boundaries.”

In 2020, the duo hit another roadblock when they were on separate continents amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Johnny was in the U.K., when the world shut down, while Courteney was in the United States, so they had to quarantine separately for several months before reuniting.

However, they were able to make it work. Still, since getting back together, Courteney and Johnny haven’t made any moves to plan a wedding. “They like their relationship just the way it is,” a source tells In Touch.

In a January 2022 interview, Courteney said she “doesn’t know” if they’d ever tie the knot. “I’m definitely not opposed to it,” she said, referring to marriage. “I just don’t think about it.” The actress was previously married to David Arquette from 1999 until 2010, with their divorce being finalized in 2013. The exes remain close friends and share daughter Coco Arquette.