Kanye West, who previously admitted he had an addiction to porn, is falling prey to his old obsession as the rapper seeks to launch an adult entertainment studio, sources exclusively tell In Touch.

“Kanye is totally hell-bent on making this happen!” an insider says. “The way he tells it, this is a perfect next step — and a perfect platform to showcase his artistic genius.”

The entertainer — who changed his name to Ye — once credited his belief in God for helping him overcome his “full-on pornography addiction.”

But insiders say Ye, 46, who had his own church in California, is now in talks to have his very own business up and running as early as this summer. The former billionaire’s bottom line took a serious hit in 2022 after he was dropped by his talent agency and major business partners because of his anti-Semitic rants.

But lately the Yeezy fashion mogul has been stirring up controversy via the barely-there ensembles of his wife, Bianca Censori. Sources say public reaction to the 29-year-old Aussie’s risqué outfits, which are curated by her hitmaker husband, are inspiring the Grammy winner to invest in an X-rated endeavor.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

“He gets such a kick knowing folks are drooling over her,” the insider says. “Now he wants to take that to the next level!”

Critics call the move curious as Ye has spoken about the perils of consuming carnal content. The insider adds, “He openly admits porn has been an issue at various points in his life — but that was down to an inability to enjoy it in moderation. For a while, it put too much pressure on him in the bedroom, or so he says. But now Kanye’s certain he’s found that balance.”

Meanwhile, sources say Ye has been named a potential suspect in a possible battery case after an alleged incident at L.A.’s famed Chateau Marmont. Ye’s rep says he struck a man who had allegedly grabbed Bianca.

However, a source says, “He actually ended up punching the wrong dude!”