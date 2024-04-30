Justin Bieber has reportedly been “facing some difficulties lately,” the update coming days after a social media post of him crying sparked concerns among fans.

“He has been having a hard time and hasn’t been feeling like his usual self,” a source told ET in an interview published on Tuesday, April 30. The insider added that the pop star’s wife, Hailey Bieber, has “been doing her best to be there for Justin.”

“But it is upsetting for her to see him struggle,” the insider told the publication. “They are doing their best to make things work and be supportive of each other. They are committed to doing whatever it takes to make things better.”

Justin, 30, has yet to break his silence about any issues but the Canada native worried his massive fanbase after sharing a photo dump on Instagram on April 27, which included two close-up selfies where he appeared to be crying.

Who Is Your Favorite Celebrity Couple?

While Justin left his post captionless, Hailey, 27, reacted in the comment section of her husband’s post, writing, “A pretty crier,” adding a crying emoji.

The post follows the “Never Say Never” artist’s surprise performance during Coachella weekend one, where he joined singer Tems on stage on April 17. Fans were ecstatic to see Justin singing again; however, a source exclusively told In Touch that the rare outing also sparked fears for Justin’s wellbeing.

“He’s still fragile and seemed checked-out all weekend,” an eyewitness shared. “He finally got his health back, but now friends are worried that he’s spiraling again.”

Haley and Justin have been the subject of split rumors, first sparked by the Rhode Beauty founder’s dad Stephen Baldwin’s Instagram Story in February. In the post, Stephen asked his Christian followers to say a little prayer for his daughter and her husband. “Please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord,” he wrote. “There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face.”

After the post, more blind items on social media surrounding Haley and Justin’s marriage began surfacing on social media. Haley quickly slammed the rumors via her Instagram Story on March 5, writing, “Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100 [percent] of the time wrong. Made out of thin air… come from the land of delusion.”

She continued, “So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories, but just know they’re always false, xx sorry to spoil it.”