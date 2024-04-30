Justin Bieber is honoring wife Hailey Bieber‘s request for time apart by getting his own place in Beverly Hills, say sources who note the move is taking a serious toll because he falls to pieces without her by his side at all times.

Insiders exclusively tell In Touch the 30-year-old “Stay” singer is reluctantly giving the 27-year-old model some breathing space in an attempt to save their five-year marriage.

“Justin got another place in Beverly Hills so he could give Hailey the space she wanted,” says a source. “He’s only there a couple of nights a week, if that, but it’s still really tough on him!”

As previously reported, sources say the couple has been on each other’s last nerve after a series of blowups over his exes, starting a family, and his endless adolescent tantrums.

But according to our insider, the “Yummy” singer is doing everything he can to avoid divorce court — even if it means spending time apart.

“He’s so dependent on Hailey,” says our source. “She’s everything to him — personal cheerleader, assistant, cook, muse. He’s lost without her. But he’s trying to be tough about it because this is something Hailey wants!”

Sources previously say Hailey suffered a serious case of cabin fever while cooped up with Justin over the past several years. He had to cancel his 2021 tour after catching Lyme disease, and in 2022 Hailey suffered a mini-stroke that led to the diagnosis of having a hole in her heart.

“They’re both in better health now so there’s no reason they can’t take a little time for themselves,” says a source. “Hailey’s grateful for the space and says it’s helping clear her head.”

Adds the insider, “Justin’s hating it and hoping this is just a phase and they can go back to the way things were by summer’s end!”