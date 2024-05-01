Demi Moore and her three daughters look like they’re having a blast on a much-needed vacation. The women had some “family fun in the sun,” according to an Instagram video posted by the actress on Tuesday, April 30.

The video featured Demi, 61, and her daughters, along with family friends Patrick Hilgårt and Eric Buterbaugh, inside a luxurious villa by the beach. One-by-one, they ran toward the beach, donning their swimsuits once they hit the sand. Demi looked incredible as she frolicked in her tiny bikini, while Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis all also donned two-pieces.

The comments section of Demi’s post was filled with fans praising her incredible figure. However, some commenters also wondered, “Where’s Bruce [Willis]?” The actor was diagnosed with dementia in 2023, less than one year after his family revealed that he was battling aphasia and would be retiring from acting. He did not appear to join the group on the getaway.

Although Demi and Bruce, 69, split in 1998 and finalized their divorce in 2000, they have remained close friends over the years while coparenting their daughters. Demi has continued to be a constant source of support in her ex’s life amid his deteriorating condition. The Die Hard star got remarried to Emma Heming in 2009 and welcomed two more daughters – Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 9 – with her.

“Bruce has given Demi a new outlook on life,” a source exclusively told In Touch in April. “She’s feeling extremely grateful and emotional. She’s been going over her life with him and is thankful for all the things they’ve been through.”

In March, Demi celebrated Bruce’s birthday with an Instagram tribute, writing, “Happy birthday, BW! We love you and are so grateful for you.”

However, the insider said that the A Few Good Men star is also “preparing herself” for an “emotional goodbye” with her former husband. “Bruce is deteriorating,” another source noted. “Everyone is trying to keep in good spirits and be positive, but it’s just getting harder and harder. It’s heartbreaking.”

In February 2023, Emma, 45, Demi, and Bruce’s five daughters released a statement to update fans on his condition. “Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD),” they shared. “Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to have a clear diagnosis.”

The group also expressed their “deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories” they received after sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis.