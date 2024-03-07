Teen Mom fans watched Cheyenne Floyd and husband Zach Davis deal with the traumatic aftermath of the 2021 shooting for years. Ahead of season 3 of Teen Mom: Family Reunion, the reality stars exclusively tell In Touch they have moved past it.

“I would say that we kind of put that behind ourselves,” Cheyenne, 31, tells In Touch exclusively, adding that they have “continued in trauma therapy.” “We do that kind of behind the scenes and just make sure our mental [health] is always taken care of.”

The California couple were driving with their children near their home in Los Angeles when a gunman, later identified as a former acquaintance, opened fire on their moving vehicle, striking the car 13 times.

“We’re just riding and the music was playing,” Zach, 31, said during a September 2022 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. “It was a normal car day, and Chey looks at me and goes, ‘What is that?’ It was a green beam on my face.”

According to Cheyenne, it’s a “miracle” that they survived and nobody was seriously injured. “God literally covered us that day because every cop who was there said they don’t understand how we are all alive,” she said. “I had to pinch myself to make sure I understood that I was alive.”

“I feel like he didn’t kill us, but he took so much from us,” she later added. “I don’t get why we have to go through that. I don’t get why the kids have to go through that.”

During season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter – which aired last summer – fans watched as Chey received the heartbreaking news that the unnamed shooter refused a plea deal. However, she tells In Touch that the “case ended” last year.

“He [pleaded] guilty and is carrying out his sentence,” she says.

As for what viewers can expect as the couple embark on therapy abroad during the cast trip to Cartagena, Colombia, Cheyenne says, “We really just wanted to focus on our relationship and not so much the trauma behind it, but kind of where we are today and more of the positive side of our relationship.”

Zach adds, “We kind of had a lot to work on. We didn’t know we had that much like our communication, Chey is a little bit of a control freak.”

“She’s controlling, which is understandable. I didn’t marry just a typical woman. I married a boss, somebody who has a name for herself and she does a lot, so I understand it. She likes to control control, she likes to take the reins,” he continues. “But she learned and I learned that I need to step up and she just needs to take a step back. And I don’t think there’s nothing wrong with that.”