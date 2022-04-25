Like mother, like daughter! Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd has twinned with her daughter,Ryder, numerous times over the years.

Cheyenne, 29, took to Instagram on Sunday, April 24 to share a series of photos from her family’s trip to Honolulu, Hawaii. The reality star soaked up the sun with her daughter Ryder, 5, her fiancé Zach Davis and their son Ace, 10 months.

Ryder, whom Cheyenne shares with ex Cory Wharton, looked just like her mother as they cuddled up in the photos. The first snap in the slide captured Cheyenne hugging Ryder close as they smiled for the camera. Meanwhile, Ace looked adorable as he played in the water near his mom and sister.

“Celebrating my moms birthday all week but this hotel has a kids poolside and a adult poolside … guess I won’t see her till we get back home,” Cheyenne captioned the post.

Teen Mom fans rushed to the comments section to point out how much Ryder looks like Cheyenne. “Ok Ryder is your twin just gorgeous,” one person wrote. Another added, “Ryder has your entire face.”

Back in September 2021, Cheyenne exclusively spoke to In Touch about how coparenting Ryder was going with Cory, 31. “We have our good days. We have our bad days,” the MTV personality explained at the time, adding that raising their daughter together has been “an uphill battle.”

In addition to gushing over Ryder, Cheyenne’s Instagram followers also noted how “cute” Ace is. “Ace always steals the show,” one Instagram user commented.

The Challenge alum gave birth to her youngest son on May 27, 2021. She and Zach are currently in the process of wedding planning after they became engaged on April 25, 2021. Zach popped the question during Ace’s baby shower, which was documented on Teen Mom OG.

The couple also shared the happy news in Instagram posts at the time. “Speechless … We said Yessss! Today was perfect!” Cheyenne gushed on social media following the proposal.” I can not put it into words yet but this is a moment I will cherish forever. Thank you @z.terrel I love youuuuuu!!”

The vacation photos are not the first time fans have pointed out how much Ryder looks like Cheyenne.

Keep scrolling to see Cheyenne’s twinning moments with Ryder over the years.