Snow bunny with another on the way! Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry had a rocky start to her trip to Iceland. The pregnant mom of three, 27, had some difficulty finding her accommodations and trekking through the landscape on Wednesday, February 26.

“Just casually stuck in the snow,” Kailyn captioned her Instagram Story. With her location tagged as Reykjavik, Iceland, she showed fans the mountains of snow around her. She also took to Twitter to share how her trip is going thus far. “Rachel and I made it to our house in Iceland without a GPS … a two hour [plus] drive [and] the language is soooo [sic] hard,” she wrote.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry

Several of Kailyn’s fans replied to her tweet and sent her well-wishes and travel recommendations. “Have so much fun! My family is Icelandic, and we just spent two weeks there in 2018. It’s magical. Let me know if you need any tips or recommendations!” one user wrote. “Iceland is amazing, the Blue Lagoon,” another added with a heart-eyes emoji.

Although Kailyn is currently expecting her fourth son, she didn’t let her growing tummy hold her back from the trip of a lifetime. “We’re confirming the news, baby No. 4 is coming soon!” she announced on February 4. “I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant and it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness and absolutely no energy. This week, I’m starting to feel a bit better and I’m really hoping it stays this way.”

This will be Kailyn’s second child with baby daddy Chris Lopez. The former couple already shares a 2-year-old son, Lux. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like they are on good terms. According to the beauty, her ex “admitted to intentionally getting [her] pregnant,” in an interview with Us Weekly.

The reality star claims she is no longer “in contact” with Chris and she had a protection order against him after finding out she was expecting again. “Legally, I’m not able to go into detail,” she told the outlet. “Domestic violence and narcissism are very real subjects, and when I’m in the place to be able to offer advice, I will.”