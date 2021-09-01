Special moments. Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra gushed over being a proud “girl dad” while posting a snapshot of himself holding his newborn daughter shared with wife Catelynn Baltierra (née Lowell).

“There is no better feeling in the world than hearing your baby’s little breathing sync with yours as both of your heartbeats do the same through the warmth of your skin as it touches theirs,” the 16 & Pregnant alum, 29, captioned his father-daughter photo on Wednesday, September 1, showing their adorable bundle of joy lying on his chest. “I’m head over heels in love!”

Courtesy Tyler Baltierra/Instagram

Catelynn, 29, swooned over the precious photo of the pair and praised her spouse of six years for being a stand-up father. “I love you so much @tylerbaltierramtv you are such an amazing daddy!!!!” she commented. “Our girls are so blessed!”

While they have yet to announce their daughter’s full name, the reality TV duo did hint at her moniker. Catelynn uploaded a black-and-white photo of “Baby R” on Tuesday, August 31, and confirmed they are back at home with their little one. “Exhausted, but soaking up every second,” Cate wrote. “She’s absolutely perfect.”

The arrival of Tyler and Catelynn’s new addition made headlines on Saturday, August 28. They are also parents to daughters Novalee, 6, and Vaeda, 2, as well as Carly, 11, whom the two placed up for adoption in 2009.

Courtesy of Catelynn Baltierra/Instagram (2)

In December 2020, the mom of four opened up about a devastating pregnancy loss, revealing she felt compelled to share her experience after growing up in the limelight. “I am still in the thick of dealing with this loss as it was recent and all the emotional trauma that follows such a loss in an already horrifically hard year,” the Michigan native shared at the time, telling fans who dealt with similar heartbreaks they are “not alone” in their grief.

By February 2021, Catelynn and Tyler were celebrating her latest pregnancy with their rainbow baby. The month prior, the Conquering Chaos author shut down rumors their marriage was on the rocks and headed for a divorce.

“I’m not a hundred percent sure [why split rumors keep swirling],” Catelynn told In Touch exclusively. “I don’t know if it’s because people really just can’t believe that we are actually this happy together or that relationships like this exist.”