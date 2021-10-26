Her No. 1 fan! Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra gushed over a new photo of his wife, Catelynn Baltierra (née Lowell), showing off her post-baby body less than two months after giving birth to their daughter Rya.

“Wifey out here killin’ it!” the reality TV dad, 29, captioned a post on Instagram showing Catelynn’s reunion with her costars Amber Portwood, Cheyenne Floyd and Maci Bookout McKinney. “How’d I get so lucky!?” Tyler went on about his longtime love, who wowed in a maroon-colored top paired with a button-up blouse and jeans. “15 years together and you still make me weak!”

Courtesy of Catelynn Baltierra/Instagram

“Just had a baby where?? She looks amazing,” one fan commented under Tyler’s post while another chimed in, “His only focus is Catelynn! We love to see it!”

Catelynn, 29, and her fellow cast members recently gathered to film the upcoming TMOG reunion for season 10, marking the first time they have all seen each other since she and Tyler welcomed baby No. 4 over the summer.

“She’s here and she’s perfect,” Tyler announced via Instagram on August 28, revealing their little one arrived safe and sound. Days later, the pair revealed the name they decided on for their “fourth and final little princess” was Rya Rose.

The 16 & Pregnant couple also shares daughters Novalee Reign, 6, and Vaeda Luma, 2, as well as their firstborn Carly, now 12, whom they placed for adoption in 2009.

Catelynn and Tyler shared the joyous news they were expecting their fourth child together in February 2021, just two months after suffering a miscarriage.

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

The Conquering Chaos author said she was over the moon about their “rainbow” baby after going through such a tough loss, having previously shed light on her heartbreak in a candid statement.

“I am sharing this to let you know you are not alone,” Catelynn wrote in December 2020. “We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss and the recovery from it and I am still in the thick of dealing with this loss as it was recent and all the emotional trauma that follows such a loss in an already horrifically hard year.” She also made sure to thank fans for their “love, prayers and support.”

The reality star later spoke honestly about how much she appreciated the support of her husband and kids in those moments to In Touch exclusively in January. She shared at the time, “Having two children at home, too, did help a lot because I was able to just love on them and hug them and soak all of them in.”