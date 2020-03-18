Fitspo! Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer) revealed how she obtained her impressive post-baby body while taking to Instagram Stories for a Q&A on Monday, March 16. The MTV alum said it’s been “such a struggle” to stay in shape after welcoming her third child, but she’s determined to stay on her grind.

“I eat whole foods / low carb / intermittent fasting,” she dished while responding to a fan’s inquiry on the social media platform. Mackenzie, 23, also confirmed that she does cardio in order to keep her trim figure.

Courtesy of Mackenzie Edwards/Instagram

In January 2020, she gave birth to a beautiful baby girl shared with her husband, Ryan Edwards, 32. “Welcome to the world sweet Stella!” the blonde beauty captioned her announcement post. “Stella Rhea Edwards came on her own time and surprised us New Years Day! What a way to start our year! We are so in love with her already.”

The TV couple also shares a son, Jagger, while she has a son of her own, Hudson, shared with her ex-husband. As for Ryan, he and his ex-fiancée, Maci Bookout, have an 11-year-old son, Bentley, making up their beautifully blended brood.

Courtesy of Mackenzie Edwards/Instagram

During her recent Q&A, Mackenzie also teased details about the upcoming season of TMOG, revealing she’s hoping to see more positive scenes about her family. “I like [having] the cute moments with our kids!” she wrote. “I hate having to revisit awkward or difficult situations that I/we have moved on from. It’s like opening an old wound!”

The reality star also utilized the opportunity to set the record straight about a popular misconception. “Sometimes I get pushed over the edge of what I can bottle inside, and I just freak TF out. [I’m] working on it,” she explained. Mackenzie said it can get especially complicated because the cameras are always rolling. “I’m [not] being a bitch when I laugh in serious situations,” she added. “I laugh when I’m nervous, LOL.”

The dynamic duo tied the knot back in 2017 and viewers have watched them overcome many obstacles over the course of their relationship. After returning from rehab and jail, Ryan has been spending more time with his family while focusing on his sobriety.

We’re glad to see things are looking up!