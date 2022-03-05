Expanding their family! Teen Mom OG star Cory Wharton’s girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge, is pregnant with the couple’s second child together, which marks baby No. 3 for The Challenge alum.

“We will welcome a new member to the family!” Cory, 31, captioned a heartfelt Instagram family photo with Taylor and his kids Ryder and Mila on Saturday, March 5. “I couldn’t think of a better way to spend my 31st birthday. Each one of my kids have continued to push me into making me a better man, so I know you’re gonna do the same. Throughout the years the satisfaction I get from raising my two lil girls is unmatched . The joy that they bring me, the excitement is unmatched. I truthfully feel like God has put me in a position that I’m so lucky & blessed to be in.”

The reality TV personality shares 23-month-old Mila with Taylor, 27, and 4-year-old Ryder with ex and fellow Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd.

“As a kid, my dad wasn’t able to be around, and I feel like that’s why I try and give you girls EVERYTHING that I have,” Cory continued in his statement. “I can’t wait to watch you grow with your sisters Ryder and Mila. I’m telling you right now, both those girls love you so much.”

Diego Canseco

He then gushed about his lady love and joked about how she has “put up with [him] for as long as [she has].”

“But no, seriously, I love you bby [sic] and I can’t wait to start this adventure with you and continue to build this family up,” he added. “I also wanna say ‘thank you’ to my support system, those ppl know who you are just know I love you all and I appreciate it everything you do for me.”

Cory was first linked to Cheyenne, 29, in 2016 when they appeared together on MTV’s The Challenge: Rivals III. She gave birth to Ryder in April 2017 but Cory didn’t announce he was Ryder’s father until December 2017.

The Michigan native met Taylor in November 2017 when they were filming season 1 of Ex on the Beach, which premiered in April 2018. They split in February 2018 after the show ended, then reunited one year later. In October 2019, the duo announced they were expecting their first baby together.

By April 2020, Ryder was gearing up to be a big sister to her future sibling, Cheyenne exclusively gushed to In Touch that month.

“Ryder’s excited to be a big sister,” she revealed. “Ryder has grown up with Baaz, my nephew. We all live together, so she saw my sister go through her pregnancy. So she’s been around people [who] are pregnant and [has seen] a baby when they’re an infant, and Baaz is 1 now. So, it wasn’t hard for her to understand.”

Later that month, Taylor welcomed Mila to the world after an intense labor experience.

“After a 22-hour labor, Mila Mae Wharton was born,” Cory wrote via Instagram on April 28, 2020. “I have to say, after watching @taylor.selfridge go through what she has been through just makes me realize how strong she is and how strong women really are!”