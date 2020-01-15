Mackenzie Edwards Explains Why She Didn't Share Any Pregnancy Photos

Throughout her nine month pregnancy, Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer) didn’t share a single bump photo with her fans and followers. On Tuesday, January 14, the Teen Mom OG star explained why. While chatting with a fan in the comments of one of her Instagram posts, she revealed that she held back on sharing bumpdates because she was hoping to avoid any kind of negativity backlash. Though she’s used to the hate, it wasn’t something she wanted to contend with during her pregnancy.

“To be really honest, most of the comments on my pictures are ridiculously mean, especially about how I look and how much weight I gain and how ugly I am or how I’m a terrible mother/wife,” Mackenzie, 23, told her fans after one asked. “I really can’t ever win. I didn’t want to surround myself/deal with that while being pregnant.” In a separate comment, she admitted that all of the trolling “has given [her] a major complex” when it comes to sharing her photos.

Courtesy of Mackenzie Edwards/Instagram

Luckily, this time around the MTV mama’s comment section seem to be full of love. “I get why you didn’t post any,” one fan wrote. “Weight gain is seen as such a negative thing, even though it’s natural, and people can be such jerks about it. It’s your business anyway!” Another wrote, “I understand completely. Congratulations on your sweet baby girl. She’s perfect. 💜”

Most of the comments on the post, however, focused on how sweet boys Bentley, Hudson and Jagger were as they played around on Mack and Ryan Edwards’ couch. “Let them be little!” the mom captioned the album of photos shot by photographer Christan Cooper. “One day we are going to miss the laughter through the house, the jumping on the couch (maybe, LOL) and all of the little things we take for granted. This year, I want to live in the moment and be thankful for those ‘little things.'”

Fans loved the photos, and were quick to tell the star so. “This. Is. Sweetness,” read one response. “That little girl will have her some body guards! Love you guys. ❤️” A second added, “Oh gosh, three older brothers … Baby girl is gonna be well protected!!!! Love it.”