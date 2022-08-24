Are the besties back together? Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Briana DeJesus shared details about her friend and former Teen Mom 2 costar Jenelle Evans‘ possible return to the new MTV series in an exclusive video interview with In Touch.

“She’s returning for a quick second and it was great to have her come to my party,” Briana, 28, exclusively tells In Touch while promoting the upcoming series premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. “But yeah, I don’t know if she’ll be returning in future episodes, but that’s something that we’ll just all have to wait and see.”

Jenelle, 30, and Briana bonded shortly after the Florida native made her Teen Mom 2 debut in 2017 after a brief stint on Teen Mom 3, and then remained friends after Jenelle’s departure from the show in 2019. However, fans were sent into a frenzy when the teaser trailer for the upcoming season 1 of the Teen Mom spinoff, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, was dropped on August 12 because Jenelle made a brief appearance.

“Jenelle wanted to come,” Briana said in the clip, in a scene that appeared to be filmed during her “I Won” party that took place in May. The scene then cut to Briana and Teen Mom: The Next Chapter costar Jade Cline greeting the North Carolina native as she exited a ride share car wearing a hot pink long-sleeve shirt and leopard print leggings with two hot pink stripes down the side.

Shutterstock (2)

It seems Jenelle will make a brief appearance on the upcoming season during an episode that was filmed during Briana’s bash, which she threw shortly after a judge dismissed her former Teen Mom 2 costar Kailyn Lowry‘s defamation lawsuit against her. To celebrate the legal victory, Briana hosted a party with a “case closed” theme.

On Wednesday, August 24, Jenelle confirmed that while she was in talks with possibly returning at a full-time capacity to the show, she ultimately declined. “I alone decided to decline the terms within the agreement to pursue and further other career choices,” Jenelle, 30, said via her manager, August Keen. “Based on the terms, it would have not aligned with my current opportunities. No hard feelings. I appreciate MTV and the producers for including me, nothing but great vibes to the girls.”

Jenelle made her MTV debut on 16 & Pregnant season 2 in 2010. She became part of the original cast of Teen Mom 2, which was a spinoff to the original Teen Mom OG, in 2011. In 2022, MTV announced that they would be merging the casts of both Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom OG to form a new series, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

“Introducing … Teen Mom: The Next Chapter!” the franchise’s official Twitter account revealed on May 18. “We’re bringing Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 together for one mother of a show.”

Along with Briana and Jade, 25, the rest of the Teen Mom: Next Chapter season 1 cast will include Teen Mom OG stars Amber Portwood, Catelynn Baltierra (née Lowell), Cheyenne Floyd and Maci McKinney (née Bookout) as well as Teen Mom 2 stars Leah Messer and Ashley Jones.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on MTV Tuesday, September 6 at 8 p.m. ET.