‘Teen Mom’ Stars Who’ve Talked About Plastic Surgery: Photos Then and Now of Farrah Abraham, More

Total transformation! Teen Mom stars old and new — like Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry, Amber Portwood and more — have gotten real with fans and opened up about their plastic surgery procedures over the years.

From Botox to boob jobs and even butt lifts, these MTV stars have altered their appearance after stepping foot into the spotlight and are not shy about showing it off. While some have kept it simple or denied undergoing the knife altogether, others documented their visit to the doctor on social media. Farrah Abraham, for one, uploaded a video of her butt injections on TikTok and Instagram in August 2019. But while she was in quarantine in July 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, the reality star claimed that she was “all natural.”

Previously, Farrah underwent numerous procedures, including a rhinoplasty, breast augmentation and vaginal rejuvenation. At one point, she even looked into becoming a plastic surgeon herself. “There are a lot of things I need to do with aesthetics and schooling and job shadowing,” Farah told Cosmopolitan during a 2015 interview, revealing that she planned to “go back [to school] and go for my other degrees.”

“Luckily for me, I have many friends and many doctors who I can job-shadow and who I believe in and are top surgeons,” the mom of one revealed at the time. “So I am very excited to do that and definitely have the support.”

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle also underwent the knife after her appearance on the reality show, but in April 2019, told fans it had been years since she got anything done. She set the record straight via Instagram Stories and hit back after a critic accused her of getting “chin and lip implants.” The mom of three replied, telling followers that the last procedure she got was “lip injections three years ago.”

Other Teen Mom stars like Maci Bookout, Cheyenne Floyd, Leah Messer and Briana DeJesus also admitted to enhancing their looks. It’s safe to say these MTV ladies aren’t afraid to put it all out there!

Scroll through our gallery to see which Teen Mom stars have opened up about getting plastic surgery or cosmetic procedures.