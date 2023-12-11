Teen Mom fans were introduced to David Eason when he began dating Jenelle Evans in 2015.

Two years later, the pair took a major step in their relationship when they tied the knot in 2017.

David was eventually fired by MTV in 2018 when he posted homophobic and transphobic tweets, while Jenelle also lost her spot on the network in 2019 when David shot their family dog Nugget.

“We have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season,” a rep for MTV said in light of the scandal.

Not only have David’s actions led to both him and Jenelle losing their reality TV jobs, but he has also gotten himself in trouble with the law several times.

In Touch has reached out to both sides and they did not respond. In Touch is unable to confirm whether David pled or was found not guilty, while the court could only provide current case status for many of the incidents mentioned.

Keep scrolling to take a look at David’s lengthy criminal history.