Taking a stand! Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer isn’t here for online backlash. The blonde babe will go to any length to defend herself and her three daughters — Aleeah, Aliannah and Adalynn — even if that means going after countless trolls.

Recently, the MTV mama slammed haters after revealing she was learning Spanish to speak to her nephew Caí. “I guess learning Español to speak fluently with my nephew is something to mock,” she tweeted in January 2020. “Mannnn, why do so many of you spend your time hating others on social media? You could be much more productive and uplifting. How does this genuinely make you happy?” Adding a thinking face emoji, she tacked on the hashtag, “#IDontGetIt.”

Oh, and remember that time she was accused of being in a cult? Yeah, Jeremy Calvert and Corey Simms‘ ex wasn’t about to let that slide either. “EVERY. SINGLE. NEGATIVE comment on this post can UNFOLLOW ME!!!! IF YOU DON’T SUPPORT ME NOW, then you NEVER will! Soooooo #unfollowme,” Leah wrote in December 2019 after promoting Mastery in Transformational Training (M.I.T.T.).

Luckily, for every rude user, there are countless positive comments. After someone went after the mom of three over Aleeah’s cheerleading uniform in February 2020, a passionate fan fumed, “Why do people honestly think they have a right to get on here and say someone about somebody’s children? So what did they wear makeup there and cheer all the kids wear makeup? Where makeup doesn’t make you not have dreams doesn’t make you fulfill your goals in life.” Tell ’em!

