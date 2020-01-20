Courtesy of Victoria Messer/Instagram; Shutterstock

Welcome to the world, Caí River Rodríguez Messer! Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer’s sister Victoria was thrilled to share the news of baby No. 3’s arrival on Monday, January 20, and we’re crazy about the little boy’s unique name. We did a little digging to find out the special meaning behind the moniker.

Cai, without an accent, is of Welsh origin and means “Rejoice.” The name is popular for boys and girls as it is unisex and can be spelled a variety of ways. Many opt to spell it with a “K,” although a “C” is also common. His middle name, River, is also a gender neutral name. Meaning, “stream of water that flows to the sea,” it is of English origin, according to BabyNames.com.

Courtesy Leah Messer/Instagram

As for his last name, we assume it’s a combination of her own and her baby daddy’s. Victoria, 25, met Cai’s father when she was on vacation in Costa Rica. “The dad is from the trip that Leah and her sister went on to Costa Rica with Kailyn [Lowry]. That’s where she met her guy. They fell in love,” an insider told Us Weekly back in September. “The dad was their guide on the rafting tour.”

The source shares Victoria and her lover had an “instantaneous connection,” and it seems that her reality star sister approves. “Leah and Victoria have been back to Costa Rica since to see the baby’s dad,” the source dished. “Victoria went back to Costa Rica and it felt like she had left a part of herself there. It’s the perfect story for 90 Day Fiancé!” Ain’t that the truth!

Prior to Victoria’s tropical getaway, she split from her second husband, Domenick Crapello, after less than two years of marriage. The two had been separated for months until their divorce was finalized in early September. They share one daughter, Cerenity. Victoria also has another daughter, Cami, from her first marriage to Brian Jones. The two wed in 2015, but parted ways in 2017.

With three kids in the house, Victoria is “leaning” on Leah, 27, for guidance. She “is excited to be helping Victoria through this journey,” the source shared. Congrats on your baby boy, Victoria!