She’s going full mama bear! Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer is tired of seeing “despicable” comments about her daughter Ali — and now she’s clapping back.

“I’m sickened,” Leah, 28, wrote via Twitter on Sunday, May 24. “What world are we living and raising our children in? Let’s teach all of our kids that we are each born with unique differences that make us the beautiful individuals we are!!!”

In additional tweets, the mom of three made sure her fans know that Ali, 10, “knows her worth,” but she had to take a stand against the “heartless” and “disturbing” bullying she sees online. It looks like she deleted plenty of the negative comments, too. Now, the photo of the mother-daughter duo shared on Saturday, May 23, is home to nothing but love.

Doctors discovered Leah’s daughter has Titin’s muscular dystrophy when she was just a baby. Muscular dystrophy is a group of diseases that causes the muscles that control movement to weaken, but Titin’s muscular dystrophy is a particularly rare diagnosis that hadn’t been seen in children before Ali’s diagnosis. Fans have watched as the little girl grows up with the condition on Teen Mom and watched mom Leah help her learn her limits.

In an October 2019 episode of the show, viewers saw the 10-year-old get the chance to head off to MDA sleepover camp, where kids with muscular dystrophy get to hang out, bond and participate in all kinds of fun summer activities. Though Ali was nervous about being away from her family for a whole week, both she and her mom were excited for her to explore just how little her diagnosis holds her back. “Maybe going to MDA summer camp will really show you what you truly want to do,” Leah said on the show. “You’ll make lots of friends, too. And they’ll be just like you.”

Ali’s also got twin sister Aleeah and little sister Adalynn by her side to keep her smiling whenever she’s feeling down. “[My daughters are] there for each other,” the mom told Us Weekly in April 2019. “They’ll help each other. They’re defending each other. That’s what matters.”