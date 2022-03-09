Exclusive Leah Messer Says She’s ‘Open to Marriage’ With Boyfriend Jaylan But They’re ‘Taking This Slow’

Here comes the bride? Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer exclusively reveals whether she can see herself getting married again and having more kids.

“I don’t know. I mean, I’m open to marriage, but I’m also taking this slow,” the 29-year-old tells In Touch.

Leah is dating boyfriend Jaylan Mobley, a U.S. Army cyber officer who previously worked for NASA. The brunette babe shares twin daughters Aliannah and Aleeah with ex-husband Corey Simms, as well as daughter Adalynn with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert.

As for whether she would like to have more children? “I think I just wanna get to know him,” she admitted about their romance. “Let me love this man. Let me get to know this man. Even more before we add any more pressure on to our relationship. That’s kind of where we’re at.”

Courtesy of Leah Messer/Instagram

Though they may not have any children of their own (yet!), Jaylan treats her daughters as his own. Back in December, Leah gushed over her beau’s attentiveness.

“Thank you for loving us the way you do,” she shared via Instagram at the time. “Thank you for showing up and sending me photos/videos of Addie’s Xmas performance while I was at Ali’s first band concert. After working all day and driving a total of four hours, you wanted to be there. You didn’t want to miss her performance for anything. We love you so much, and we’re so grateful to have you.”

Luckily, there’s no drama between her exes and new man. In fact, they seem like pals! “I have introduced Jaylan to both Corey and Jeremy, and they love him,” she tells In Touch. Corey was like: ‘Hey, get Jaylan a beer!’ And I was like, ‘Okay, okay.’ And Corey’s never like that. So it’s good.”

The Hope, Grace and Faith author and Jaylan met through a project he did with ESPN and the Army. “It was filmed and captured by one of my PAs in September 2020,” Leah told Entertainment Tonight. “In growing my network, I followed Jaylan, and in February of this year, we connected through DMs and he asked me on a date. On our first date, he picked me up, took me to a lovely dinner at Bricks & Barrels in Charleston, West Virginia, and then we went to the Wiz Khalifa concert at the WV Power Park. It was amazing.”

They officially became a couple during their romantic getaway to Costa Rica in August 2021. “Jaylan asked me to be his girlfriend over a sunset dinner! It was perfect!” Leah shared. “This makes nearly a month, but we are excited to see what the future holds.”