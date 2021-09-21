Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer shared a “PSA” with fans to squash rumors she is expecting baby No. 4 amid her new romance with boyfriend Jaylan Mobley.

“I’m not pregnant. Just bloated,” the 29-year-old wrote in a caption on her Instagram Stories post with the song “MOOD 4 EVA” by Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Childish Gambino and Oumou Sangaré playing in the background.

The Hope, Grace & Faith author is currently a mom of three to 11-year-old twins Aliannah and Aleeah with ex Corey Simms and daughter Adalynn, 8, with ex Jeremy Calvert.

Courtesy Leah Messer/Instagram

Leah shut down the baby rumors on Tuesday, September 21, over a week after she went public with the new man in her life.

The reality star, who first appeared on MTV’s 16 & Pregnant, shared that she and Jaylan, 25, initially met through “a project that he did with ESPN and the Army that was filmed and captured by one of my PA’s in September 2020.”

“In growing my network, I followed Jaylan, and in February of this year, we connected through DMs and he asked me on a date,” Leah told Entertainment Tonight in the interview published on September 12.

Leah said that when he “started checking all the boxes,” she was taken aback but quickly fell for all of his admirable qualities and couldn’t believe that he was “real.” She praised him for being “compassionate, caring, patient, kind and thoughtful,” also sharing that Jaylan has “a great sense of humor, is adventurous and LOVES kids.”

Jaylan asked Leah to be his girlfriend over dinner during their romantic getaway to Costa Rica in August. Plus, he already gets along with her girls.

Courtesy of Leah Messer/Instagram; Courtesy of Jaylan Mobley/Instagram

“Jaylan is such a great person and I know he’ll be such a positive influence in my daughters’ lives,” Leah gushed. “They love him, and that’s what I needed to know before introducing them all.”

The MTV star’s new man hails from Charlotte, North Carolina and works as a U.S. Army cyber officer, having previously been employed by NASA.

Leah has made it clear she is very serious about her relationship with Jaylan, marking her first since her split from ex-boyfriend Jason Jordan in April 2019.

On September 20, she shared a new selfie with heart and sun emojis and Jaylan left a sweet comment, writing, “Missing you.”