Did she get it from her daddy? Chelsea Houska is a mellow mama for the most part — but, every now and then, she follows in dad Randy Houska’s footsteps and fires off a scathing clapback. The Teen Mom 2 star is no slouch when it comes to snark, and she’ll use it to defend herself and her family from haters and mom-shamers online.

After standing up to fans who wanted to weigh in on her parenting decisions and marriage, she had a little fun with her responses, and fans think she learned it from her dad. Over the years, the 16 and Pregnant grandpa has taken aim at David Eason over serious matters and teased Javi Marroquin over simple things like screen time. Even Adam Lind, granddaughter Aubree’s father, has found himself in Randy’s crosshairs.

When one fan asked Chelsea’s dad why her ex and Jenelle Evans’ ex Nathan Griffith look so much alike in January 2019, he had the perfect response. Joking about the hours both men spend at the gym as they pump iron in tank tops, he wrote back, “It would be the lack of sleeves.” Fans were obsessed with his answer, and they couldn’t help cracking up and responding with crying-laughing emojis as they joined in on the joke. “It’s def the lack of something,” added one. “The lack of common sense,” chimed in another.

But while fans love Randy’s humor, they’ve also been the butt of the joke on more than one occasion. In July 2018, one disgruntled MTV viewer claimed that the grandfather was “pathetic” for “living on his daughter’s fame.” Unimpressed, he simply responded, “LOL. I am living on four years of college, four years [of] dental school and 29 years of being a dentist.” It’s hard to argue with that!

Whether Randy has given Chelsea any pointers or if a little sass is just something that runs in the family remains to be seen, but it’s clear the South Dakota sweetheart is ready to live up to her dad’s legacy. She’s not letting anyone get her down or come for her family. Check out the gallery below to see Chelsea’s best clapbacks over the years.