Most fans couldn’t be more excited to see Chelsea Houska’s announcement that she and husband Cole DeBoer have baby No. 4 on the way, but one hater wasn’t having it. After seeing the pregnant Teen Mom 2 star showing off her bump on Instagram, they decided to slut-shame her for *checks notes* having sex with her husband.

“OMG,” the troll wrote in a now-deleted comment, illustrating their message with a shocked emoji. “Another baby. Keep your legs closed, damn.” Chelsea, 28, took the hate in stride — and she had the perfect comeback. “These [legs] stay open for my husband,” she snarked.

Courtesy Chelsea Houska/Instagram

The MTV mama doesn’t usually engage with negative comments, but when she does, she loves to use her wit to put trolls in their place. In June, she got the chance to do just that after one of her followers criticized her daughter Aubree’s braces. Sharing their own story, they weighed in on whether or not the 10-year-old is too young for orthodontia.

“I had my braces on in 6th grade until 8th grade, got them put back on in 12th grade and now my top teeth have moved,” the commenter wrote. “I refuse to get my 10-year-old braces yet.” The soon-to-be mom of four simply wrote back, “OK! You don’t have to!”

Considering how much mom-shaming the Teen Mom stars face, we doubt this will be the last of the unsolicited “advice” Chelsea has to deal with throughout her pregnancy. But despite that, she seemed nothing but excited to share her baby news on Wednesday, August 5. Posting a photo of the family’s names written on a board at their new home, she added “Baby” to the end in order to make her announcement.

“One more DeBoer! Coming early 2021,” she captioned the shot. On her family’s home renovation Instagram account, she continued, “When we were writing blessings on the house before the drywall went up, we wrote all our names and couldn’t leave out the new babe. So glad Cole got this photo! Our whole family.”

The family first started construction on the property in March, and walls officially started going up in May. In June, Cole, 32, shared a shot of Chelsea writing a sweet message inside of their new abode. “Thank you for this life, this house and this family,” read the note. “[Chelsea], you are our rock,” her husband told her.