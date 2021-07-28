‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion: Jade Says She ‘Probably Would Have Died’ After Plastic Surgery Without Briana’s Help

Time to look back! Teen Mom 2 season 10 was full of ups and downs, and the cast reflected on everything that went down during part 1 of the reunion special on Tuesday, July 27.

Part 1 opened with Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer on stage together, since they are the only two remaining original cast members of Teen Mom 2. The ladies reflected on 10 years of being on the show and looked back at their past together. They also gave a warm welcome to new cast member Ashley Jones, who joined the tell-all via video call.

Kailyn, 29, then hung back solo with hosts Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa to discuss what went down this past season — which Kail said was the “most accurate portrayal” of her life “in a long time.” She then laughed as she joked that she can never be in a good place with all three of her children’s fathers at once, as she shares son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera, son Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin and sons Lux and Creed with ex Chris Lopez.

The “Coffee Convos” podcast host shared more details about her custody arrangement with Chris, 27. She also opened up about her PCOS diagnosis and her weight gain, explained the reason she’s begun the process of freezing her eggs and shared where she stands with costar Briana DeJesus after inviting Briana’s ex Devoin Austin — with whom Briana shares daughter Nova — to share his side of their coparenting struggles on an episode of her podcast.

Briana, 27, later joined her costar Jade Cline on stage as Jade, 24, reflected on her harrowing recovery process after undergoing plastic surgery for a Brazilian butt lift and 360 liposuction in Miami.

During Briana’s solo segment, she got extremely emotional while talking about her relationship with her now-fiancé, Javi Gonzalez. She was later joined by her ex Devoin, 29, and they shared a tender moment together before they got into a big argument on stage as they fought over child support. Fans also got to see Javi interact with her mother, Roxanne DeJesus, and sister Brittany DeJesus onstage — and Brittany grilled Javi to make sure he’s in it for the right reasons.

