Speaking out. Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline slammed MTV for portraying her story line in a “negative” light after several scenes on the Tuesday, December 8 episode captured her daughter Kloie’s tantrum, a nasty fight with her boyfriend and father of her child, Sean Austin, and her emotional breakdown over their strained relationship.

“What’s sooo [sic] funny about this is they secretly filmed all this without my knowledge. Basically lied to my face and said we were done filming and me and my mom we’re [sic] having a private conversation that they decided to take upon their self [sic] to record while I had no idea. Annoying AF,” Jade, 23, claimed via a Twitter rant on Wednesday, December 9.

In the scene Jade mentioned, she broke down in tears while talking to her mother, Christy Smith, following the family’s dinner celebration of Kloie’s 3rd birthday. During the meal, Jade and Sean got into a fight over his plans for the future because he insisted he didn’t want to work while completing his GED. Afterward, Jade and her mom stepped aside in a heartbreaking scene where Jade vented about her relationship and revealed she wanted to break up with Sean.

“It seriously blows my mind how MTV only shows horrible negative s–t on my story. I’m sick of all the bulls–t I’m getting from people saying I’m a bad mom. I do everything for my kid. You guys see five minutes of a bad day and assume that’s my life every single second. Dumb.”

“Moms are allowed to have bad days. Everyone has bad days, kids have bad days. Some days are harder than others. You guys just don’t have your s–t broadcasted on national television. Trust me, I know you people aren’t perfect either,” Jade added. “That high and mighty s–t is for the birds. Literally begging for the day one of you weird obsessed psychos says some s–t to my face instead of online.”

Jade also defended a scene earlier in the episode where Kloie acted out during a tantrum. After several verbal warnings from both parents, Jade decided to place Kloie in time-out in her crib. Many fans felt Jade wasn’t doing enough to discipline her daughter in that moment, which led to backlash online.

Courtesy of Sean Austin/Instagram; MTV

“I’ve also made a lot of changes with my parenting and how I discipline my kid, growing up I got my ass beat for everything,” Jade wrote. “Time out or talking to wasn’t a thing during my childhood. And I’ve been breaking that cycle with my kid.”