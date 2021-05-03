Kailyn Lowry Gets Candid About Undergoing IVF After PCOS Diagnosis: Wants ‘Chance’ for More Kids

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry revealed she is going through IVF and egg retrievals to keep her options open after being diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome.

“I don’t have any intentions any time soon to have more children,” the MTV personality, 29, told Us Weekly in a new interview published on Monday, May 3, noting she wants to have the freedom to later choose whether or not she will expand her family. “I’m going through IVF and egg retrievals so that I can potentially have the chance in the future, if that’s what I want,” she said.

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

The mom of three, who shares 11-year-old son Isaac with Jo Rivera, 7-year-old son Lincoln with Javi Marroquin as well as 3-year-old son Lux and 9-month-old son Creed with Chris Lopez, pointed out that her kids “are getting older.”

Kailyn said that she is enjoying her independence these days and has no plans to have any more kids in the “near” future. When asked about welcoming another child down the line, the Pothead Haircare founder added, “Maybe. Maybe not. We‘ll see.”

In March, Kailyn opened up about her health scare on her “Coffee Convos” podcast and said that she knew something was up because she was having “such heavy periods.”

Courtesy Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

“I was bleeding through three and four changes of clothes per day during my period … and I would bleed through my mattress. I would bleed through everything,” the 16 & Pregnant alum continued, noting the mystery of it all caused her a lot of stress.

After her PCOS diagnosis, Kailyn said she had been experiencing some “insane” side effects from the medication she was taking. “I‘m just trying to figure out the best ways to manage the symptoms because the diagnosis came just as fast as the symptoms came,” the A Letter of Love author added. “So, it‘s just kind of all new and overwhelming. But we‘re gonna figure out a way to manage it, and we‘ll work it out.”

Fans can plan to see Kailyn again on the small screen very soon, as she’ll be returning for season 11 of Teen Mom 2.

The new TM2 season premieres on MTV Tuesday, May 4, at 8 p.m. ET.