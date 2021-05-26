Teen Mom 2’s Briana DeJesus is Engaged to Javi Gonzalez! But Who Is Her New Man?

Love is in the air, especially for Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus and her brand new fiancé, Javi Gonzalez. The reality star announced her engagement on May 23 on social media.

Briana, 27, shared her happy news on Twitter where she showed off her sparkling ring. “Javi asked and I said YES! We are ENGAGED 💍,” she wrote alongside a photo of her left hand holding Javi’s hand.

The mother of two also posted a cute video montage of her relationship and engagement on TikTok. The video was full of moments between the couple, set to the song “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé. She also wrote, “I love you,” over the video along with a red heart emoji.

On May 24, Briana couldn’t help but gush over her man. The TV personality told MTV News, “I’m so in love and so excited to start a new chapter with Javi. He is an incredible man and I can’t want to marry him. The ring is beautiful and I’ve never been this happy!”

Briana previously dated Teen Mom star Javi Marroquin from 2017 until their split a year later. She revealed in a 2018 episode that Javi, 28, proposed to her, but she turned it down. She shares daughter Nova Star with ex-boyfriend Devoin Austin as well as daughter, Stella Star with ex Luis Hernandez.

He’s a tattoo artist

Turns out, Briana’s beau is a very talented tattoo artist. Javi showcases his impressive skin artwork on his Instagram account. He even runs his own ink shop in St. Cloud, Florida. Javi’s designs include inklings of The Weeknd, Jesus, skeletons and even Harriet Tubman.

He made his Teen Mom 2 debut on May 25

Viewers caught a glimpse of Javi during the May 25 episode of the iconic MTV series. During the episode, Briana explained off camera that she’s been “hanging out” with Javi and added that it was “nothing serious” at the time as they’re still getting to know each other. As the episode went on, Briana met up with Javi at his tattoo parlor. The couple had been talking to each other for about six months by this time.

She also revealed that Javi is a bit camera-shy and didn’t want to be seen too much on TV. Briana’s friend asked her on the show a series of questions about their relationship as Javi was giving Briana a new tat.

Javi and Briana met in his shop

In the episode, Briana said she met her man when he was inking a new tattoo on her body.

He’s a father of two

According to his Instagram profile, Javi is a single father of two and owns a French bulldog named Indy.