Exploring her options! Jenelle Evans confirmed that she won’t be returning to Teen Mom 2 for the upcoming season, several months after MTV revealed they “stopped filming” her. The reality star said that her contract is ending very soon, and it will allow her to pursue new opportunities on the small screen.

“I’m officially out of contract with MTV in April,” the TV personality, 28, told E! News. “That was the only thing I was waiting on to move forward. Once April comes around, I can start talking to other networks, thank God!”

The mother of three reportedly mulled over her decision for quite a while before making it final. “Jenelle and MTV have been going back and forth for months about where she stands with returning to MTV and the Teen Mom franchise,” a source tells the outlet. “This is the final word from MTV.”

Jenelle has been a regular fixture on MTV, having appeared on 16 and Pregnant before becoming one of the original stars of Teen Mom 2 when the show premiered in 2011. Rumors have been swirling that she wasn’t going to return, since the network previously released a statement about her filming status, claiming they stopped covering her story as of April 6, 2019.

Just a few months prior to that, Jenelle’s estranged husband, David Eason, made headlines for shooting their French bulldog, Nugget, because he “snapped” at their daughter, Ensley. As a result, the couple temporary lost custody of their kids. When they regained custody in July 2019, Jenelle took to Twitter to share the news, revealing she was “crying tears of joy.”

Since then, the reality star surprised fans by announcing that she was planning to divorce her husband, noting how she and the kids had already moved away from him. “I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And a lot of it hasn’t been pretty, but it’s been my life. Like anyone else, I want what’s best for my kids, and I want to be happy,” she wrote. “With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently, and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now.”

“Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end, but I know that’s what is best for me and for my kids,” Jenelle added.

In January 2020, the Teen Mom 2 alum confirmed that she and David are “not” back together after she was spotted spending time with her former flame in Nashville, Tennessee.

Even though Jenelle’s time with MTV is coming to an end, we haven’t seen the last of her!