This Night Is Sparkling! The Biggest Names in Music Attend Star-Studded Grammys Afterparties

This night is sparkling! Even after they left the 66th annual Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah and featuring performances from some of the biggest names in music, superstar attendees ditched their heels and continued to party into the early hours of the morning.

While many of the Grammys afterparties were private, photos surfaced from some of the events following the award show. Stars like Jessica Simpson, Megan Fox and more were seen living it up after the ceremony.

Scroll through the gallery below to see stars at Grammys afterparties!