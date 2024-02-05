Taylor Swift had a lot to celebrate during the 2024 Grammy Awards, though was met with backlash after she seemingly ignored Céline Dion while accepting the Album of the Year award on Sunday, February 4.

After Céline, 55, earned a standing ovation for presenting at the awards show amid her battle with stiff person syndrome, the “My Heart Will Go On” singer announced that Taylor, 34, had won Album of the Year for her album Midnights. After Taylor made her way to the stage, fans noticed that she seemingly snubbed Céline by ignoring her as she hugged her collaborators.

“Taylor Swift fully ignoring Céline Dion like the disrespect even Céline was like … que?” one person wrote via X alongside a video of the interaction. Another added, “Taylor Swift completely ignoring Céline Dion like she was some trophy model presenter at #GRAMMYs was wild. She’s won this three times and usually such a pro. But to ignore an icon, who is dealing with so much? Yikes.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

However, the women quickly shut down rumors that there was any bad blood when they posed for photos together backstage. Both Taylor and Céline appeared in good spirits as the “Karma” singer wrapped her arms around Céline. Additionally, Taylor was spotted giving the Canada native a standing ovation when she made her way on the stage before presenting the award.

The outing marked the first awards show that Céline has attended since she announced her stiff person syndrome diagnosis in 2022. During the rare appearance, she stunned in a coat dress that she accessorized with a diamond necklace. Taylor wasn’t the only person who stood up to applaud Céline, as many attendees got up out of their chairs to applaud her moment in the spotlight.

“When I say that I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart,” she said while addressing the crowd. “Those who have been blessed enough to be here, the Grammy Awards, must never take for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world.”

Céline’s condition is a rare autoimmune neurological disorder, which has caused her to to lose control of her muscles. “These spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal chords to sing the way I used to,” she explained while initially revealing her diagnosis. “I’m working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again, but I have to admit it’s been a struggle.”

After she revealed her health struggles, Céline canceled her 2023 and 2024 tour dates as she continues to deal with her diagnosis.