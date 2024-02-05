The 2024 Grammys were full of surprises, including a last minute appearance from the one and only Céline Dion! The singer showed up to present the award for Album of the Year at the very end of the show on Sunday, February 3.

This was Céline’s first award show since she was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome (SPS) in 2022. She looked gorgeous, hitting the stage in a coat dress and glistening diamond necklace, with her hair styled in a sleek bob. Céline, 55, received a standing ovation from the audience as she had her moment in the spotlight.

“When I say that I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart,” the vocalist said. “Those who have been blessed enough to be here, the Grammy Awards, must never take for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world.”

SPS is a rare autoimmune neurological disorder, which causes one to lose control of their muscles. Chronic pain is a symptom of the disease, which is not curable. Céline’s fans started becoming concerned about her health when she postponed tour dates at the beginning of 2022. The “My Heart Will Go On” songstress eventually revealed her diagnosis in December 2022. She was forced to postpone tour dates once again as she struggled with the symptoms of the debilitating disease.

“These spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal chords to sing the way I used to,” the Canada native explained at the time. “I’m working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again, but I have to admit it’s been a struggle.”

In May 2023, Céline completely canceled her 2023 and 2024 tour dates as she continued to deal with the symptoms of her illness.

Céline’s battle with SPS will be documented in the upcoming film I Am: Céline Dion, which will be available to stream on Amazon Prime. A release date for the documentary has not been confirmed yet.

“During this absence [from touring], I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis,” she explained.

For the most part, Céline has kept a low profile following her diagnosis. However, she resurfaced at an NHL game between the Montreal Canadiens and Las Vegas Golden Knights in November 2023. She was joined by her eldest son, René-Charles Angélil, at the sporting event.

In addition to René-Charles, the singer also has twin sons, Nelson and Eddy. Her late husband, René Angélil, died in January 2016 after a difficult battle with cancer.