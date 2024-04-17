Episode three of The Challenge: All Stars season 4 featured the unexpected departure of Tony Raines. The fan-favorite competitor announced he was leaving the competition during the April 17, 2024, episode.

Why Did Tony Raines Leave ‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Season 4?

Tony revealed he was leaving the show during a conversation with his Real World costar and friend Nicole Zanatta.

“I got a phone call from my brother,” he explained. “I got some stuff going on back home. I’m going to have to leave.” When Nicole asked Tony if he was “OK,” he replied, “I’ll be OK.” She assured him that “family’s first” and he urged her to “kill it out here” before departing.

In a confessional, Tony expanded on his situation. “I get an emergency phone call,” he said. “[There’s] something going on back home that requires my immediate attention. I love The Challenge, but where I need to be is not here right now. It’s at home.”

Tony did not specify what the “emergency” was. Later in the episode, Syrus Yarbrough joined the cast as Tony’s replacement.

Will Tony Raines Return to ‘The Challenge’?

Despite his early exit, Tony isn’t saying goodbye to The Challenge. “This season, I felt ready to take on the W and it pains me that it’s gonna be cut short,” he added. “It’s always family first. But I’ll be back and y’all can set them clocks again. ‘Tony Time’ will return.”

Tony Raines’ History on ‘The Challenge’

Before The Challenge: All Stars, Tony appeared on six seasons of The Challenge, as well as the spinoff, Champs vs. Stars, which he won in 2018.

Tony’s first season was The Challenge: Battle of the Bloodlines in 2015. He played the game with his brother, Shane, and they were eliminated during episode 4. When he returned for Rivals 3 in 2016, he was disqualified from the game in episode 8 alongside his partner Camila Nakagawa after a drunken fight. Tony’s time on Invasion of the Champions in 2017 was cut short when he was eliminated in episode 6, but he made it all the way to the penultimate episode on Dirty 30 later that year. The Louisiana native was a finalist on Vendettas in 2018 but fell short of winning once again.

Before All Stars, Tony’s most recent of The Challenge was Final Reckoning in late 2018. He got into a drunken fight with Cory Wharton, leading Cory to be disqualified from the show after becoming physical in the argument. Tony and his partner Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio were eliminated right before the final.

After that season, Tony stepped away from reality television for a bit to focus on his family. He has a daughter Harper with ex Madison Channing Walls and another daughter, Isla, with his now-wife, Alyssa Giacone. Tony and Alyssa tied the knot in 2023.

In 2018, Tony was involved in a custody battle with Madison, which lines up with the timing of when he took time off from The Challenge. The documents in the custody case were sealed by a judge.