Last week on Survivor season 46, the players pulled off some epic blindsides against two of the biggest threats in the game. But in episode 8 on Wednesday, April 17, they were forced to deal with the consequences of their unexpected votes.

Multiple Players Take Credit for Major ‘Survivor’ Blindside

Both Soda and Tim were sent packing in two separate tribal councils in episode 7, and multiple players tried claiming responsibility for the big moves in episode 8. Once the players returned to camp, Ben broke down in tears over Tim’s shocking elimination. Venus, on the other hand, called out Tevin for writing her name down at tribal council. Venus also took full credit for Soda’s blindside, meanwhile, Tevin felt like he is really the one who orchestrated the whole thing.

“I don’t need credit. I’ll explain my game when I get to the final 3,” Tevin said in a confessional.

Liz also shared some distaste for the way Venus was gloating about the move. “I have to stop hesitating and I have to start taking action or the action is going to be taken on me,” she explained.

Charlie was approached to fill Tim’s spot in the six person alliance that’s running camp. He expressed hesitancy to join the group, consisting of Q, Tiff, Tevin, Hunter and Maria, at first.

The Players Identify New Threats at Camp

In a strange turn of events, the players decided to play a game of hide-and-seek at camp. Many of the players shared in their confessionals that they felt like the game was a good way to gauge who was good at being sneaky or hiding things. Hunter and Ben were the MVPs of the game, as their tribemates were unable to find them hiding in the jungle.

“Finding out who can hide in plain sight, Ben has to go … Ben, you made a mistake,” Q declared during a confessional, while also explaining that Hunter “made a mistake” for hiding up in a tree.

Robert Voets/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Later on, Q had a chat with Tiff, who brought up Maria’s name as a potential threat. Q ran and told Maria that her name was mentioned, as well as revealing that Tiff had an idol. Q told the rest of his alliance that he hoped to blindside Tiff at the next tribal council.

Check back here for live updates during the episode!