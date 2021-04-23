The Oscars are always filled with snubs and surprises, so it’s never a shock when something ~dramatic~ happens during the awards show. Who can forget when Jennifer Lawrence tripped on stage? Or when John Travolta mispronounced Idina Menzel’s name? Of course, those viral moments will stay in our memories forever.

The Academy Awards honor actors and actresses in the film industry, and when the winners are called on stage, they receive a golden statue — which is officially called the Academy Award of Merit, a.k.a. an Oscar. The prestigious event never disappoints as the fashion is always on point in addition to the A-listers in attendance. Naturally, big stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt or Charlize Theron are always in the audience.

To top it all off, the celebrities can’t help but gush over working with their costars or directors. Sometimes, they will go off-script and say something hilarious and unexpected. “Did I really earn this, or did I just wear you all down?” Sandra Bullock said in 2010 after she won for The Blind Side.

Even though Meryl Streep holds the record for the most Academy Award nominations of any actor, she is still humble. “When they called my name, I had this feeling I could hear half of America going, ‘Oh, no. Come on. Her, again?’ You know,” she joked on stage in 2012.

What about when Sally Field got emotional after winning the award for Place in the Heart? “The first time I didn’t feel it, but this time I feel it, and I can’t deny the fact that you like me. Right now, you like me!” she exclaimed to the crowd.

The 2021 Oscars will give an even bigger nod to the film industry thanks to Contagion director Steven Soderbergh, who is producing the A-list event. “The most exciting thing about this show is that it is going to feel like a film, in the sense that, at the end, we hope it’ll feel like you watched a movie,” he told Vanity Fair. “Everybody will be a character: Every nominee, every person that gives an award, will feel like characters in a film. And in the end, you’ll know who everybody was and what they wanted. You’ll have a connection to everyone in this show. What we want to do is have this three-hour movie in which some awards are given out.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see the most memorable moments from previous Oscar ceremonies.