The new Stacey! Darcey & Stacey star Stacey Silva added to her plastic surgery makeover by getting veneers. Keep scrolling to learn about the dental procedure, see before and after photos ​of her teeth and more.

When Did Stacey Silva Get Het Teeth Done?

During a September 2021 episode of the TLC show, fans watched Stacey throughout the process of having her teeth shaved and getting veneers.

“Going through beauty treatments and feeling beautiful on the outside isn’t for the faint of heart,” she said in a confessional as clips showed the procedure take place. “It’s not always easy. You gotta go through the pain to get those gains.”

She was given anesthesia for the procedure to numb the pain, which left the reality star feeling like she “never felt before.”

After her teeth were shaved and before the veneers were placed, Stacey recorded a video for ​her husband, Florian Sukaj, and jokingly asked if he would still “love me with these teeth.”

Stacey and Florian tied the knot in April 2020 during a small ceremony. They later had a more elaborate celebration in November 2022 at Saybrook Point Resort & Marina in Connecticut.

What Other ​Plastic Surgery Has Stacey Silva Had?

Stacey and her twin sister, Darcey Silva, have been open about their decisions to go under the knife.

They previously traveled to Turkey and underwent full plastic surgery makeovers at Comfort Zone Cosmetic Surgery in 2021. The sisters had several procedures, including breast augmentations, Brazilian butt lifts (known as BBLs), liposuction and more.

“We wanted everything lifted up on our bodies,” Darcey explained to Entertainment Tonight in July 2021 about their hopes for the surgeries. “Everything’s just lifted up. We got a little lip lift, a little nose lift, a boob lift, you know, snatched in the waist. Everything’s just a little bit more refined. We feel lighter.”

She added that they “did a lot of research” before choosing the clinic in Turkey.

TLC (2)

During their time at the all-inclusive clinic, Stacey and Darcey were treated to meals, medications and transportation from the airport, recovery center and hospitals.

“It was like, five-star treatment,” Darcey shared about their experience at the clinic. “We’ve had surgery in Beverly Hills in the past, and Miami too, but for us, this was different. And for us, the best experience.”

Following their several procedures, it’s been estimated that the TV personalities spent upwards of $20,000 each on their full makeovers.