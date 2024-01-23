Sofia Vergara revealed why she and Joe Manganiello split five months after he filed for divorce.

“I’m newly divorced from my second husband, who I was with for 10 years. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger,” Sofia, 51, told El País in an interview published on January 15. “He wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom. I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore.”

She explained that she gave birth to her adult son, Manolo Vergara, with ex Joe Gonzalez when she was 19. “I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother,” the Modern Family actress continued. “So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children. I’m almost in menopause; it’s the natural way of things. When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I’ll give it back to him and go on with my life; that’s what I have to do.”

Sofia went on to tell the outlet that she feels “very fulfilled” when it comes to her professional life.

“I’ve done much more in my career than I ever dreamed of. I never dreamed of being an actress. It was an accident,” she continued. “I’ve been [judging] America’s Got Talent for four years, a show where I have a lot of fun … I have my own clothing and beauty brand. I can’t even think of complaining about anything.”

The former couple – who tied the knot in 2015 – announced their decision to divorce after seven years of marriage in July 2023.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” a rep for Sofia and Joe, 47, said in a statement at the time. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

The True Blood alum filed for divorce two days after the announcement, In Touch confirmed. His attorney, Laura Wasser, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind the split in the filing, and their date of separation was listed as July 2, 2023.

Joe didn’t stay single for long and sparked dating rumors with Caitlin O’Connor in September 2023. The pair later confirmed their romance when they made their red carpet debut while attending the Children of Armenia Fund Gala at Cipriani in December 2023.

Despite taking their romance public, an insider exclusively told In Touch that Joe and Caitlin, 34, may already be experiencing problems. After they attended the Heaven Gala in LA in January, the source shared that “they looked happy on the red carpet” but it was a “different story” inside the event.

“They were not smiling much at all. At one point, he shook his head, like he was disappointed and saying no to something,” the insider added of the new couple. “They were not acting lovey-dovey at all.”