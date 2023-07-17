Joe Manganiello has gained a reputation for proudly being Sofia Vergara’s “Instagram husband,” but he’s much more than that. He’s been acting since the late ‘90s, making his film debut in 2002’s Spider-Man. Joe’s big break arrived in 2009 with his role as Alcide on True Blood, and his career skyrocketed after that. Keep scrolling to learn Joe’s net worth amid reports that he and Sofia are planning to divorce.

What Is Joe Manganiello’s Net Worth?

Joe Manganiello has a net worth of $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Joe Manganiello Make Money?

Joe’s wealth primarily comes from his work in the entertainment industry. He’s mostly known as an actor, having starred in the Magic Mike film franchise and shows like How I Met Your Mother, One Tree Hill and ER. He’s also a producer, stuntman and director, making his directorial debut on the 2014 documentary film La Bare. Joe sold the international and domestic rights to the movie within 24 hours of its premiere at the Slamdance Film Festival, according to CNW.

Joe has worked extensively with the Dungeons & Dragons franchise as a writer, consultant and ambassador. His characters have appeared in video games, toys and more. He also launched a streetwear company specializing in the fantasy genre, called Death Saves, in 2018. The company has released products for shows like Game of Thrones and movies like Mandy.

Are Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara Getting Divorced?

Joe married Modern Family star Sofia Vergara in November 2015 after meeting through Sofia’s costar, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, in May 2014. A few years later, Joe admitted that it felt like he and Sofia were meant to be together.

“I just married the girl that I love. That was it. I really do believe that we were put on the planet to be with each other,” he told Ocean Drive in 2017. “From the first date, it was just like wow! It was so easy in all the ways that you want it to be easy and challenging in all of the most fun ways possible. So I knew right away and that was it. I was never part of a celebrity couple before this because I never wanted to go through the difficulty that can bring in terms of paparazzi and attention.”

Unfortunately, their marriage wasn’t so easy. Joe and Sofia separated in July 2023 after seven years together, as the pair’s rep revealed in a statement to Page Six.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” the statement read.