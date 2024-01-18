Joe Manganiello’s hot new romance with Caitlin O’Connor appears to be fizzling already. They attended the 2024 Heaven Gala in LA on January 6, “and while they looked happy on the red carpet, inside the event told a different story,” an eyewitness exclusively tells In Touch. “They were not smiling much at all. At one point, he shook his head, like he was disappointed and saying no to something. They were not acting lovey-dovey at all.”

Joe, 47, and the actress-model, 34, started seeing each other soon after his marriage to Sofía Vergara, 51, ended in the summer of 2023. “Maybe he jumped into a new relationship too quickly,” says an insider. “He and Caitlin do seem like a great match, though.”