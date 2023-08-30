Sofia Vergara made light about her recent single status while interacting with an America’s Got Talent contestant one month after it was revealed that she split from her estranged husband, Joe Manganiello.

During the Tuesday, August 29, episode of the competition show, stand-up comedian Ahren Belisle took the stage to perform during the qualifying rounds. The comedian – who has cerebral palsy and is non-verbal – used a text-to-speech app and jokingly made a typo while stating Sofia’s name.

During his set, Ahren took to the stage with a dog that was going to “fetch me a girlfriend.” The pup refused to move onstage before the comedian quipped, “You’re ruining my set, you jerk. Go fetch Sofia Viagra.”

Sofia, 51, played along by responding, “I’m here!”

“Oh, no, damn auto-correct,” he added, acknowledging the typo. “I meant Sofia Vergara.”

The judge was clearly smitten with Ahren and gushed about his set following the performance. “I love the way you look at life,” she said. “I love that that is what makes you so funny, that you make fun of yourself, and you’re so, like, happy with yourself.”

Fellow judge Heidi Klum then asked if “anyone ever called [her] Sofia Viagra,” and the Modern Family alum confirmed it was the first time she heard the joke. “No, but I’m single,” she added, which led the crowd to burst out into applause.

Sofia embraced being the butt of the joke after she and Joe, 46, announced their shocking decision to divorce after seven years of marriage on July 17.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” a rep for the exes said in a statement at the time. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

The Magic Mike actor filed for divorce two days later, In Touch confirmed. His attorney, Laura Wasser, filed paperwork citing irreconcilable differences in a Los Angeles court, while their date of separation was listed as July 2. The paperwork stated that spousal support will be determined by their prenuptial agreement. Additionally, Joe and Sofia have separate property in terms of “earnings and accumulations of Petitioner before marriage, during marriage, and from and after the date of separation” and “miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects.”

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

The former couple tied the knot in November 2015 after dating for just over one year. They have not yet revealed the reason behind their split, though breakup speculation began to swirl in the weeks leading up to the separation. Not only did they appear to be living separate lives, but fans were also surprised when Joe opted to post a simple birthday message for Sofia on July 10 instead of something more personal.

Joe and Sofia had been experiencing problems and they led “very different lifestyles” before their split, an insider told In Touch on July 26.

“[Joe] is a homebody who plays competitive Dungeons & Dragons with his friends,” the source explained. Meanwhile, the mother of one “is the life of any party and loves getting dressed up to go out for dancing and cocktails late into the night without him.”