In a shocking turn of events, Joe Manganiello filed for divorce from wife Sofia Vergara after seven years of marriage, according to multiple reports. The actor’s attorney, Laura Wasser, filed paperwork in a Los Angeles court on Wednesday, July 19, citing irreconcilable differences. The filing stated that ​the prenuptial agreement already in place will result in the separation of assets accumulated by each spouse. ​

The couple announced their decision to split on July 17.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” the pair’s rep said in a statement.

The couple first sparked split rumors earlier this month after the Modern Family actress celebrated her 51st birthday wearing a sexy white swimsuit in Italy and was joined by a close female friend instead of her husband. After sharing photos while boating off the coast, one fan asked, “Where’s Joe? I’m worried,” and numerous other followers added, “I came here to say the same thing.”

The True Blood actor acknowledged Sofia’s special day by simply writing, “Happy Birthday Sofia!!!” in Spanish next to a photo of the duo on Instagram. However, fans noticed he used none of the loving language he used in years past.

Shutterstock

“Am I the only one who doesn’t like the way it sounds? ‘Sofia’ …. not even ‘My love, My beloved wife,’ one user noticed. Meanwhile, another added, “Something is off. Cold message for her and has two stories about his dog’s birthday. And Sofia has not even said thank you.”

The actors first met in May 2014 at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner through Sofia’s Modern Family costar Jesse Tyler Ferguson. At the time, the America’s Got Talent judge was engaged Nick Loeb, however they split just one month later.

“When she broke up with her fiancé at the time, Joe, like, immediately — the moment it was out in the world — called me and was like, ‘I need her number,’” Jesse explained during a September 2015 appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

“And then I called Sofía, and I was like, ‘Can I give Joe your number?’ And she was like, ‘Ay, no! Ay, they’re coming out of the woodwork!’ But like, wanting me to give the number. ‘Oh, no, you go ahead, OK, OK.’ And so, I did the number exchange, and he took over from there.”

The pair began dating that same month and got engaged later in December 2014 while on vacation in Hawaii. They made it down the aisle a year later in November 2015, in a lavish Palm Beach, Florida, wedding ceremony.