Sister Wives star Christine Brown’s daughter Gwendlyn Brown says little sister Truely Brown is “serving edgy” with her blue hair after attending Gwen’s engagement party to fiancée, Beatriz Queiroz.

In the snap, the newly engaged sister posed alongside her mom and siblings, Aspyn Brown, Ysabel Brown, Truely Brown and Mykelti Brown — however it was Truely’s new hairstyle that fans couldn’t stop talking about.

“Engagement party pics w our maids of honor and sisters,” the college student, 21, captioned a carousel post full of festive photos on Sunday, February 5, 2023, ending the caption gushing about her sister’s new style.

Courtesy of Gwendlyn Brown/Instagram

Truely, 12, who normally rocks her natural blonde locks, dyed her hair blue for an edgy look. The almost-teen finished the ensemble by wearing a sheer top that gave the illusion of arms full of tattoos.

“Literally so slay,” Ysabel wrote in the comments. Meanwhile, a TLC viewer wrote, “I want to be 1% as cool as Truely.”

Fans have watched Truely grow up over the years as her birth was featured on the first season of the long-running series, which debuted in 2010. Viewers have followed the polygamous Brown family as they documented their lives on Sister Wives and cameras captured the breakdown of more than one of patriarch Kody Brown’s marriages to his four wives.

Christine announced her split from Kody, 54, in November 2021 and their separation was heavily documented during season 17 of Sister Wives.

After the couple revealed their decision to end their marriage, the Just Christine founder disclosed her plans to move back to Utah with Truely — something Kody seemingly didn’t approve of.

“I’m disgusted by this idea that she’s moving and she’s gonna take Truely and move to Utah,” Kody said in a confessional during the October 2022 episode. “Truely’s my child.”

“Hell, he could have had 50/50 time with us the whole time we lived here!” Christine said, noting that the father of 18 had been absent from their lives prior to their split.

“Let’s just say we’ve lived [in Flagstaff] for 800 days,” the Cooking With Just Christine host said of the Arizona city the family moved to in 2018. “He went hiking with us once. He’s been kayaking with us twice, one time he didn’t even get in the water. That’s three times he’s gone with us. Three out of 800.”

In a private confessional, the mother of six hoped the move to Utah would “envelop Truely in family.”

“I can take her to a better support system where she’s surrounded by love,” she continued.

That same month, a source confirmed to In Touch that Kody is “not in Truely’s life.”

“Christine has to accommodate Kody. He’s still paranoid about COVID and everything else,” the insider explained of Kody’s distance. “So, if Christine is not choosing to do the transporting and making it happen — nor would she put Truely through any of this stress — then Kody won’t have a relationship with Truely. He would have to leave his nest to see his daughter.”