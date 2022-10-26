Hard feelings. Sister Wives stars Robyn Brown and Meri Brown shared how they really feel about Christine Brown leaving Kody Brown.

“I just don’t want to admit or even accept the idea that it’s just whatever we had as a family is gone,” Robyn, 44, told Meri, 51, in a teaser clip for the Sunday, October 30, episode of the TLC show shared by Entertainment Tonight.

Meri then compared her changing relationship with Kody, 53, to his marriage with Christine, 50. “It’s just so familiar,” she said with tears in her eyes. “And I’ve seen Kody give up on me and him.”

While Christine decided to leave Kody once she realized their relationship wasn’t working, Meri has chosen to stay in the plural marriage.

“People are always asking me, like, ‘Why do you stay? You don’t have a relationship with him,’ and I think on it, and I pray on it, and I meditate on it, and I always come to a peace with it,” she said.

Robyn encouraged Meri to stay with the family and work on strengthening their bond. “I’m just grateful that you’re sticking it out,” she said. “Hang on with me, OK? We have to rebuild. We have to rebuild.”

After the mother of one agreed to stick around and try to rebuild the broken family again, Robyn said she was optimistic for the Brown family’s future. However, she said in a confessional that the plural marriage she envisioned for her future had been ruined by Meri and Christine’s fractured relationships with Kody.

“I really wanted to live marriage and give that big picture of the whole family to my kids,” Robyn admitted. “I want that for my kids, but I want it for me too.”

She continued through tears, “I had other choices … this is what I wanted. I just have to watch as they destroy what I’ve wanted. I just can’t let it go.”

Christine announced her split from Kody in November 2021. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the reality star wrote in a statement via her Instagram account. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

The former couple’s separation has been heavily documented on season 17 of Sister Wives. During the September 18 episode, the mother of six admitted that she was “not looking forward” to telling her sister wives about the split. “I don’t want to burn bridges at the end of this,” she told Kody. “Some relationships are going to be fine, some are not going to be fine.”

In addition to Meri and Robyn, Kody is also married to Janelle Brown.