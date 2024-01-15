Sister Wives fans watched Christine Brown marry David Woolley in the Sunday, January 14, episode of the TLC series. It seemed like Kody Brown had quite a bit more to say about Christine’s marriage, but Robyn Brown silenced him with a kiss.

Talking to the cameras during Sister Wives: Christine and David’s Wedding Special Part 2, Kody, 54, remarked that Christine’s wedding was “none of [his] business,” and added that Christine, 51, doesn’t need permission to get married.

“I knew David and Christine were going to get married because, you know, I met David. I saw a wedding announcement at my sister’s house,” Kody said. “So, [it] was kind of curious to me that some of my family had been invited to the wedding.”

The dad of 18 continued and said that he was “really fine” regarding Christine’s decision to remarry and he was “resolved with it.”

“She made the accusation that I had –” Kody began before Robyn, 45, cut him off.

“Aren’t we just so happy for them?” Robyn asked pointedly as she threw an arm around Kody’s neck.

The reality TV star tried to keep talking but Robyn repeated, “We’re just so happy for them, right? That’s what we want.”

Kody attempted to laugh off Robyn’s attempts to keep him from saying something negative about Christine. Eventually, Robyn grimaced and seemed resigned to let Kody say his piece, which involved what Christine told their children.

TLC/YouTube

“Christine said, ‘Dad has his soulmate. I’m going to go look for mine,’” Kody explained. “So, I’m like, ‘She says she’s found her soulmate and I’m happy for her for that fact.”

He then turned to Robyn and emphatically said, “That’s what I was going to say,” to which Robyn replied, “OK.”

However, the Sister Wives patriarch wasn’t quite done with his spiel and seemed determined to get his point across.

“Just because I’ve been angry for three years doesn’t mean that I can’t be happy for them,” the Coyote Pass owner said.

“I just hope David and Christine can be happy,” the mom of three chimed in. “That’s all I’m going to say.”

Kody brought Christine into his life through a “spiritual” marriage in March 1994. At the time he was legally married to Meri Brown and “spiritually” married to Janelle Brown. Fans watched Kody bring Robyn into the fray through another “spiritual” marriage in Sister Wives season 1. However, Christine was the first wife to leave Kody after 25 years of marriage in November 2021, followed by Janelle, 54, in December 2022, and Meri, 52, in January 2023.