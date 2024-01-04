Kody Brown didn’t get an invite to Christine Brown and David Woolley’s wedding in October 2023, but some of his family members did. The Sister Wives star admitted to being caught off guard when he saw who made the guest list.

“I knew Christine and David were going to get married because I met David [and] I saw a wedding announcement at my sister’s house,” Kody, 54, explained in a Wednesday, January 3, preview for the upcoming Sister Wives: Christine and David’s Wedding special. “It was kind of curious to me that some of my family had been invited to the wedding.”

The family patriarch insisted that he was “fine” with Christine’s decision to move on after their 2021 split. “I’m resolved with it,” he added. “Our relationship ended. She made the accusation that I had …”

At that moment, Kody was cut off by his wife, Robyn Brown. “Aren’t we just so happy for them?!” she coached. “We’re just so happy for them, right? This is what we want.”

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

Kody said he was just “telling [his] story” by bringing up the past. “Christine said to our children, ‘Dad has his soulmate. I’m going to look for mine,’” he continued. “She said she’s found her soulmate. I’m happy for her for that fact. That’s all I was going to say. Just because I’ve been angry for three years doesn’t mean I can’t be happy for them.”

Robyn, 45, seemed satisfied with that response and added, “I hope Christine and David can be happy. That’s all I’m going to say.”

Robyn is Kody’s last remaining wife after his splits from Christine, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown. Janelle, 54, ended her spiritual marriage to Kody at the end of 2022, and Meri, 52, followed suit in January 2023.

Meanwhile, Christine moved on with David, 60, after they connected on a dating app in December 2022. They went public with their relationship in February 2023, and were engaged just two months later.

“I wanted to go to Vegas and go to the KISS place and dress in those big tall things,” David told In Touch in an exclusive interview. “But I knew she wanted her fairytale wedding, so I wanted to give her what she wanted on that part, too. And I did, too. I knew that [the fans] wanted to be part of it, and I had no problem with [filming it]. It was different to see all the cameras and everything and all this stuff going on. I thought we were at a royal wedding, and it was like, ‘Wait a minute, this is my wedding. This is weird.’”

Part one of Sister Wives: Christine and David’s Wedding airs on TLC Sunday, January 7 at 10:00 p.m.