Sister Wives star Christine Brown admitted she initially saw the Brown’s Coyote Pass plans as a “beautiful restart” after the family lived “very separate lives” in Las Vegas.

“Once I saw Coyote Pass I felt like, in the cul-de-sac [in Las Vegas] it looked like it was perfect, but we were already really broken,” Christine, 51, explained on the “Juicy Scoop” podcast on Tuesday, December 19. “I felt like our lives were very separate in the cul-de-sac, even though we were right there … like I lived a very separate life with my children in Las Vegas and I felt like Coyote Pass was going to be a restarting for us.”

The mom of six said that Kody Brown believed Las Vegas was “unsafe” for their kids and felt Flagstaff would be “amazing” for their polygamous family.

“We were gonna go there and we were gonna all move on to the property and finally, we were going to like one family,” the Cooking With Just Christine host continued. “It really was going to be very uniting, that’s really what I thought Coyote Pass would be. To me, it was a beautiful restart that our family really needed because I didn’t think that Las Vegas … we just felt really broken and disjointed in Las Vegas but guess what? It didn’t work out that way when we moved to Flagstaff.”

The Browns purchased the Coyote Pass land in Flagstaff, Arizona, in 2018 for $820,000. Kody’s original plan was to live in one large house with his then-4 wives, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Robyn Brown and Christine and their 18 children. The women quickly shot down the idea and the Brown patriarch, 54, planned to build five separate homes on the property: one for each wife and one for him and family gatherings.

The family couldn’t initially start building on the property as “it had to be paid off” first and they faced delays revolving around them struggling to sell their previous Las Vegas homes and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plans changed again in November 2021 after Christine — Kody’s third wife — announced her decision to split from the polygamous patriarch.

Christine officially cut all ties with Kody and Coyote Pass in July 2022 and sold her share of the family’s land back to Kody and his only legal wife, Robyn, 45. The full cash value of Christine’s portion was valued at $213,420 at the time of her sale.

It’s not currently clear what Kody plans to do with the property, as Robyn remains his only wife. Almost a year after Christine and Kody’s split, almost a year later, In Touch broke the news that Janelle, 54, split from Kody in December 2022. One month later, Kody and Meri, 52, announced their split in a joint statement on Instagram.