Christine and Kody Brown’s son, Paedon Brown, confirmed his family is filming a new season of Sister Wives following his parents’ split.

“Will your mom return?” one fan asked the 23-year-old after he shared a new TikTok video on Tuesday, January 18, to which he replied, “They are filming currently.” Paedon was also questioned if TLC viewers can expect to see a reunion after season 16 wraps in 2022, telling fans that he’s “not sure” yet following the final 10th episode, but is certain about a season 17 being underway.

Courtesy of Paedon Brown/Instagram

In recent weeks, Paedon has been sharing new details about his life, leading fans to inquire more about what is going on with his polygamous family behind the scenes.

On January 14, he shared a clip documenting his day at work, igniting curiosity about his brood’s plans to break ground on their new land in Arizona. “Any chance this is the famous Coyote Pass and dad is finally building?” one social media user pondered about the construction going on. “Zero chance,” Paedon replied.

Kody, 52, and his wives, Christine, Meri, Janelle and Robyn Brown, concluded each of them would have separate homes on the plot of land in season 15 prior to Christine, 49, and Kody’s split announcement on November 2.

Janelle, 52, was the first of the family to move onto Coyote Pass in an RV last summer, but she returned to Flagstaff for the winter months and shared her plans to go back in the spring of this year when it’s warmer outside.

Weeks after his parents shared the news they were parting ways after 27 years of marriage, Paedon explained why he has no interest in practicing polygamy during a rare Q&A, explaining, “I chose not to a long time ago.”

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

“It wasn’t one big thing, just a bunch of little things,” he further clarified, noting the lifestyle did come with some blessings that he will forever be thankful for. “I am extremely grateful for polygamy, I have six brothers because of it, those six brothers are my best friends.”

Paedon even shed light on how he’s doing after In Touch confirmed Christine left Arizona and moved to Murray, Utah, in a duplex, telling another fan, “I haven’t lived at home for quite a while, I’m doing pretty all right.”

In a teaser clip for the January 23 episode, Christine spoke about her strained relationship with Kody and hinted at what ultimately led to their split.

“He said, ‘I’m not interested in having an intimate marriage anymore,'” Christine explained. “I’m not OK staying in a marriage where there’s no intimacy.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.