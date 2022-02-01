When viewers first met Robyn Brown on the reality show Sister Wives, she was in the beginning stages of her relationship with now-husband Kody Brown.

Fans watched as Kody prepared for his fourth wedding and a new dynamic in his polygamous family after marrying Meri, Janelle and Christine Brown in years prior. Kody spiritually married Robyn during season 1, which they aired on the show in 2010, before the couple legally exchanged their vows in 2014.

Robyn was previously married to David Jessop, with whom she shares three children David, Aurora and Breanna. The exes finalized their divorce in 2007, and Kody legally divorced first wife Meri in 2014 so he could marry Robyn and adopt her three kids while he remained spiritually married to Meri, as well as second and third wives, Janelle and Christine.

“Kody is my soulmate. I love him,” Robyn said in a 2010 episode.

Meanwhile, his other spouses were still getting used to the idea of adding a fourth wife to their plural brood. “I like my time with Kody and having sister wives makes it so that I do have less time with Kody,” Meri admitted to producers at the time.

“I like three wives a lot, I’m kind of more hesitant [about] adding another wife,” Christine added ahead of Robyn and Kody’s nuptials.

Following the duo’s first year of marriage, Robyn and Kody welcomed their first child together, a boy named Solomon Kody, in October 2011. A few years later, Kody and Robyn welcomed their second child, daughter Ariella Mae, in January 2016.

Amidst all the big changes, the Brown family relocated from their former home base in Lehi, Utah, to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2011.

By 2013, Kody and his wives invested in a cul-de-sac where they built four homes for each wife and their respective children, a concept they are seemingly mirroring after moving to Flagstaff, Arizona, in 2018.

Kody expressed how much wanted his family to live in one house again on season 14 of Sister Wives, as the family previously shared one home in Utah before Robyn joined their family. Now, fans are wondering if that plan will finally come to fruition on their new Coyote Pass land amid his split from third wife Christine, since she seemed to be the only wife who was adamantly against the idea.

In the latest season 16 episodes, Kody and his wives struggled to see eye-to-eye about how to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, with Meri and Robyn agreeing to follow Kody’s strict rules while Christine and Janelle rebelled against his guidelines. The stress of the coronavirus pandemic only heightened the issues of separation and distance that their family had been facing ever since their move to Flagstaff.

“In the beginning, I thought this would go away eventually but how far are we into it and it still hasn’t stopped?” Robyn questioned during part 1 of the tell-all. “It’s just painful. It’s just painful cause it felt like the family group and the unity, all of that stuff, just got thrown out of the window.”

“It basically took that rug that we were shoving everything under and just everything was shown,” Robyn added. “I’m just like, ‘Can we come back from this?’ I’m trying. I want to.”

Scroll through the gallery to see pics of Robyn’s transformation over the years.