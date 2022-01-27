Sister Wives star Kody Brown has a total of 18 children with his spouses, three of whom are adopted, and fun facts about their pregnancies are revealed in a season 16 bonus scene detailing his daughter Mykelti’s own journey to motherhood.

“Christine says that Mykelti didn’t like pregnancy slowing her down since she is always busy doing things,” a “Did You Know?” blurb shared in TLC’s new clip on Wednesday, January 26.

“I had great pregnancies!” Christine, 49, told cameras while discussing how Mykelti’s experience wasn’t as smooth. Kody, 53, and Christine share six children in total: Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, Truely and Paedon.

The reality star dad also shares six children with Janelle, 52, sons Logan, Hunter, Garrison and Gabriel, as well as daughters Madison and Savanah. He has one child with Meri, daughter Mariah, and two biological children with Robyn, 43, Solomon and Ariella, in addition to her kids whom he adopted, Dayton, Aurora and Breanna.

“Janelle, Robyn and Christine all got sick during their pregnancies. Meri only got sick once!” noted another blurb within the bonus scene clip, before sharing an additional fun fact about some of their experiences. “Both Janelle and Robyn say that their favorite part about pregnancy was feeling their babies move.”

Mykelti went on to welcome daughter Avalon, her first child with husband Tony Padron, in April 2021. “She’s gorgeous and amazing and our home birth went awesome,” Mykelti announced in a statement via Instagram at the time. “Tony and I are so ecstatic with her and overjoyed at what a blessing she is.”

According to yet another blurb, “the duration of all of Christine’s labors combined equaled less than the duration of Mykelti’s first labor.”

Kcr/Shutterstock

Although it was a tough delivery process, Mykelti has been enjoying being a first-time mom to her precious daughter, especially now more than ever after Christine relocated from Flagstaff, Arizona, to Murray, Utah, in the wake of her split from Kody.

Now that Christine has moved on, she appears to be taking this new chapter in stride. “This decision was a long time coming,” she said in a November Cameo video. “I feel like a much better person divorced than I ever did. Life is so great!”

The TLC personality added that she “had no idea life could be simple,” continuing, “I was asking Mykelti, I’m, like, ‘Is life simple?’ And she goes, ‘Yeah.'”